Bitter feud behind sale of former Nelson Mandela Bay nightclub

Court documents reveal disagreement over liquor licence and outstanding payments on purchase price

Popular Nelson Mandela Bay nightclub Balizza may have shut its doors five years ago, but what went on behind the scenes was a bitter legal dispute between the owner and a prospective buyer.



At the heart of the dispute between the parties was a disagreement about the nightclub’s liquor licence and nearly R300,000 in outstanding payments owed to the seller...