Approved for the R350 grant but still haven’t received your 'cash send' transfer? Here’s why

The SA Social Service Agency (Sassa) says there has been a delay in paying those who chose the “cash send” option for the R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries.

This comes after many complaints from people who chose the option and haven't received their money.

Speaking on SAfm on Thursday, Sassa general manager for grants operations Fanie Sethokga said the delay was due to Sassa not finalising a deal with different banking institutions.

He said beneficiaries will only be able to receive their payment through the Cash Send option once agreements with banks have been concluded.

“As far as approval and verification, we are ready, and as soon as the contracts are concluded, clients will be able to withdraw their money,” he said.

“I can't confirm right now whether we will be done by this week but I think, possibly, sometime towards the end of next week, we might be able to give a proper answer.”