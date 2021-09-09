News

Police hunt for suspects after Walmer Township murder

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 09 September 2021
Gqeberha police have asked for help from the public in tracking down the two killers
INFORMATION NEEDED: Gqeberha police have asked for help from the public in tracking down the two killers
Image: Supplied

Gqeberha police are on the hunt for two suspects after a man was murdered and another wounded in Walmer Township on Thursday morning.

Two 30-year-old men were confronted by the suspects when they arrived home in Phela Khulu Street, at about 1.55am.  

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that after the suspects demanded cash and cellphones they had stabbed both victims.

One victim died on the scene and the second was taken to hospital. 

Anyone who can provide information related to the incident should contact Lt-Col Melody Oranje on 082-441-8505 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read