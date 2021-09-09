Police hunt for suspects after Walmer Township murder

Gqeberha police are on the hunt for two suspects after a man was murdered and another wounded in Walmer Township on Thursday morning.

Two 30-year-old men were confronted by the suspects when they arrived home in Phela Khulu Street, at about 1.55am.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that after the suspects demanded cash and cellphones they had stabbed both victims.

One victim died on the scene and the second was taken to hospital.

Anyone who can provide information related to the incident should contact Lt-Col Melody Oranje on 082-441-8505 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

