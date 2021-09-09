Pack your bags and go: Carl Niehaus fired from the ANC

Niehaus was earlier on Thursday asked to provide reasons why he should not be fired, after he threatened to lay criminal charges on behalf of the party’s disgruntled workers against the ANC top six - which includes party president Cyril Ramaphosa - over nonpayment of provident and pension funds, as well as UIF.

Potgieter says in her letter to Niehaus: “In your written representations you have not provided any cogent reasons for the ANC to arrive at any conclusion other than that the employment relationship between you and the organisation has completely and irretrievably broken down.

“Accordingly, this letter serves as notice of your summary dismissal as an employee of the ANC. You can collect your personal belongings from ANC security at Luthuli House tomorrow between 10am and 11am.”

Potgieter further stated that instead of providing reasons why he should not be fired, Niehaus chose to view the opportunity as an attack on him.

“Your written representations have been considered against the backdrop that the ANC has repeatedly warned you about your public pronouncements and conduct which sought to undermine it as your employer. You nonetheless persisted with conduct that continuously brought your employer into disrepute,” Potgieter says.