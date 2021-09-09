Relief for Jeffreys Bay father as son’s killers convicted

‘It is the end now and there has been justice,’ says family of man beaten to death outside nightclub

PREMIUM

For the first time in more than four years, the family of Jonathan Zane Hayward could breathe a sigh of relief as the men who had brutally attacked and murdered him outside a Jeffreys Bay nightclub were convicted in the Gqeberha high court.



Handing down judgment on Wednesday, acting judge Olav Ronaasen said the evidence presented by the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Remeo Booysen, 21, and Renaldo Kamoetoe, 27, had acted in common purpose when they attacked Hayward, 29, outside Club Beachfront on April 29 2017...