Woman who was almost killed for insurance payout will face her alleged killer sister in court

Joyce’s sibling, Audrey, was not as lucky. She was found dead in her room in Thembisa in June 2013.

It was alleged she had been poisoned and strangled by Nomia.

Audrey’s neighbour was one of the people who testified during the trial, saying on the day Audrey was last seen alive, Nomia had been at her house.

Audrey was alleged to have left her sister in the house and headed out to buy bread, leaving Nomia to make them tea. The state alleges Nomia laced Audrey’s tea with a harmful substance that was meant to kill her.

“Later that afternoon Nomia returned to Audrey’s house. She discovered the poison did not kill her and she strangled her. She left shortly thereafter,” the state said in its papers.

Nomia reportedly returned the next day.

It was then that Audrey’s neighbour said she found Nomia crying outside the locked gate of the yard where Audrey was renting, claiming her sister is dead. Nomia had also frantically called her mother, informing her Audrey was dead.

The neighbour said she found this odd because at the time they had not opened the room where Audrey was later found dead.

Neighbours struggled to open the door to Audrey’s rented room because it was locked.

They summoned the police who opened the door and Audrey’s body was found.

“The accused immediately removed the cup she had used when attempting to poison the deceased the previous day and washed it, thereby destroying possible evidence that could have implicated her in the murder,” the state alleged.