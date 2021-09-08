Western Cape safety MEC demands more police after spate of crimes

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for more police resources to be deployed in the Western Cape, saying the spate of violent crime in different parts of the province should not be “normalised”.

Among the recently recorded crimes were murders and mob justice.

Fritz has vowed that his department will be proactive in “bringing perpetrators to book”.

One of the violent crimes that happened at the weekend was the murder of four foreigners who were killed execution-style on Saturday night in Wellington.

In a separate incident, the Western Cape police are investigating the disappearance of four people in Mfuleni. The incident is allegedly linked to a case of mob justice. While searching for the missing four, the police discovered the bodies of two unidentified victims who are not part of the quartet.