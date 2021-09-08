News

Two teenage murder suspects due in court soon

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 08 September 2021
Police in Ikamvelihle have arrested two teenage murder suspects. Two firearms were also recovered
Image: SUPPLIED

Two teenagers, arrested within hours of each other, are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said on Saturday at about 11pm, Simpiwe Nhando of NU1 in Motherwell was severely assaulted in Gaba Street in NU2.

Naidu said Nhando was taken to the Motherwell Health Centre by his father, but later died of his injuries.

She said on Monday  at about 6.45pm, Ikamvelihle Task Team members followed up on information of a possible suspect involved in the incident in a white Hyundai Elantra in Gaba Street.

“A 19-year-old suspect was arrested and the vehicle was confiscated,” she said. 

She said at about 2.15am on Wednesday, task team members also arrested a second suspect, aged 18, at a house in Gaba Street.

“Two firearms and ammunition were confiscated, the serial numbers filed off.”

The suspects were detained on a charge of murder, with  an additional charge of prohibited possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition against the 18-year-old.

Most Read