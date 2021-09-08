Pearl the seal’s long journey home ends in tragedy

Pearl the crabeater seal has died, her stomach stuffed with a load of beach sand, which twisted her gut.



The 120kg denizen of the Antarctic pack ice, used to suctioning up shrimp-like krill in her icebound sand-free home, succumbed after sucking up a load of silt in Jeffreys Bay as she foraged for food...