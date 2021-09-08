Nelson Mandela Bay drought battle plan on track

A key feature of Nelson Mandela Bay’s drought battle plan, aimed at securing water supply for the metro’s most vulnerable communities in the high-lying far western part of the city, is taking shape.



Metro water and infrastructure officials hosted a media briefing on top of the Chelsea Reservoir on Tuesday to showcase the Bloemendal pipeline extension, the new KwaNobuhle pump station and the progress being made on these two projects...