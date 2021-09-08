Focus on safety key to successful township tourism

Community involvement needed to unlock economic potential, Bay indaba hears

Plans to bring Nelson Mandela Bay’s township tourism to the fore are in the works, but the biggest concern remains the safety of tourists, tour operators and residents when visiting the city’s impoverished and crime-ridden neighbourhoods.



While discussions about youth and business development programmes in townships led to some constructive dialogue during the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s Township Tourism Indaba on Tuesday, the conversation kept circling back to safety, particularly in areas like New Brighton and Walmer Township...