Eastern Cape to get new national park

Highland grasslands paradise near Lesotho border to spark ‘green’ jobs and adventure tourism

Work is under way to establish a new national park in the northeastern highlands of the Eastern Cape, with SANParks and the World Wide Fund for Nature partnering with farmers.



The 300,000ha site is close to the Lesotho border and Naude’s Nek pass which is transected by SA’s highest altitude road at more than 2,500m...