Eastern Cape to get new national park
Highland grasslands paradise near Lesotho border to spark ‘green’ jobs and adventure tourism
Work is under way to establish a new national park in the northeastern highlands of the Eastern Cape, with SANParks and the World Wide Fund for Nature partnering with farmers.
The 300,000ha site is close to the Lesotho border and Naude’s Nek pass which is transected by SA’s highest altitude road at more than 2,500m...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.