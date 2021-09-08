Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal

TimesLIVE reached out to the agency with questions raised by applicants.

Here’s why your application could be rejected and what you can do about it:

Can your application be rejected if you have a pending UIF payment?

Yes. Beneficiaries who are eligible for a UIF payment can be declined. Sassa said applicants should check with the fund if they have any pending payments and consider reapplying for the Covid-19 grant.

If you recently lost your job and your unemployment status does not reflect, can your application be rejected?

Yes. The agency said applicants who are newly unemployed but their application is denied can apply for reconsideration and Sassa will conduct a means test.

“Reconsideration applications will be further assessed by checking if there are funds of more than R595 flowing in the client’s bank account. An exception would be if the funds are from a Sassa child-related grant,” said the agency.