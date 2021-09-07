North End streets cleaned up by NGO
Saving the Earth, Saving Lives and Saving Humanity — a simple idea which served as a great motivator for the members of the WeLoveU Foundation who in their latest clean-up campaign collected 60 black bags of rubbish in North End.
The Gqeberha branch of the international NGO spent most of Monday cleaning up the streets and illegal dumpsites scattered around the area...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.