Judgment in Jeffreys Bay murder trial to continue on Wednesday
A brutal and painful attack, with the victim having endured terrible suffering.
These were the findings of a judge on Tuesday shortly before the proceedings were halted...
A brutal and painful attack, with the victim having endured terrible suffering.
These were the findings of a judge on Tuesday shortly before the proceedings were halted...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.