Animals die in fires raging through farms in Northern Cape

Scores of farmers in the Northern Cape are counting their losses as more than 100,000ha of land was razed in a fire on Friday night.

Farmers said many of their animals perished in the flames.

According to Janine Byleveld, who runs Northern Cape Agri Risk Management, it is unknown how many farmers were affected and the cost of the damages because the fire was put out only on Sunday evening.

And, worryingly, there were reports of a new fire having started in the Koopmansfontein area on Monday.

Byleveld said drought from the previous years and the relentless wind caused the huge blaze, which started in Koopmansfontein, northwest of Barkly West, and stretched to Kuruman, some 120km away.