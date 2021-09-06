What you said: Companies should not make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory

Companies need to consider their employees’ constitutional rights before implementing mandatory policies for Covid-19 vaccination, say readers.

This is after Discovery said last Thursday it is intending to implement a policy that will make it mandatory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Company CEO Adrian Gore said mandatory vaccination will not violate the rights of employees to refuse the jab but will help the company ensure a safe workplace.

“This process will consider the employee’s health, religious and other legal rights and seek to balance these with the rights of all employees across the group. We will do our very best to accommodate each employee as we recognise each case is different,” said Gore.