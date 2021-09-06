WATCH LIVE | IEC outlines 2021 electoral plan
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is on Monday outlining the programme for the upcoming local government elections.
This comes after a ruling by the Constitutional Court saying elections can go ahead between October 27 and November 1.
The IEC had launched a ConCourt bid to postpone the fifth local government elections after adopting a report from former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who had recommended that the elections be deferred to no later than February 2022 if they were to be free and fair.