News

WATCH LIVE | IEC outlines 2021 electoral plan

By TimesLIVE - 06 September 2021

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is on Monday outlining the programme for the upcoming local government elections.

This comes after a ruling by the Constitutional Court saying elections can go ahead between October 27 and November 1.

The IEC had launched a ConCourt bid to postpone the fifth local government elections after adopting a report from former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who had recommended that the elections be deferred to no later than February 2022 if they were to be free and fair.

 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read