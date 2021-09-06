SA is world's 11th worst plastic polluter: study

SA is wilting under an avalanche of plastic pollution: 79,000 tons a year, according to a new international study.

This massive amount, much of it ending up in the ocean, makes SA the 11th worst plastic polluter in absolute terms, according to the report released on Monday, commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

“There is also evidence of an increase in marine plastic debris from land-based sources within SA, suggesting this problem is likely to grow,” says the report, entitled: “Plastics: The cost to society, environment and the economy”, which analysed the extent of the global plastic crisis and profiled several of the worst polluters, including SA.

SA's pollution data is sobering: the average South African generates 41kg of plastic waste every year, significantly more than the global per capita average of 29kg per year, the report says.

Much of this escapes the waste management net due to a strained system. “In 2018, 35% of households did not receive weekly waste collection and 29% of household waste was not collected,” the report says.

The pollution avalanche also translates into a significant financial burden due to damage to key economic industries such as fishing and tourism. Studies show that many tourists avoid countries with heavily polluted environments.