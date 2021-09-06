Maths and art meet through stroke of a paintbrush
The symmetry of a face, the angles of a city skyline, the way fireflies flicker in unison.
There are mathematical shapes and patterns all around us and they can take our breath away...
The symmetry of a face, the angles of a city skyline, the way fireflies flicker in unison.
There are mathematical shapes and patterns all around us and they can take our breath away...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.