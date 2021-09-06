Gruesome details of Shenice’s murder revealed in bail application

Young mother stabbed 47 times and nearly decapitated, court hears

A need to get home to his pregnant girlfriend and his apparent co-operation with the police, is why the man charged with murdering Shenice Jonathan believes he should be released on bail.



On Monday, Quinton “Tor” Scheepers, 20, asked the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha to release him from custody...