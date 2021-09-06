Farmer killed in farm attack at Kinkelbos

An Eastern Cape farmer was shot dead and his wife and son injured during a house robbery outside Kinkelbos on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police were called to a house robbery on a farm along the R72 heading towards Alexandria about 6.40pm.

“At the scene, a 55-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body and was declared dead, and his 30-year-old son, who was also allegedly shot during the attack sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body,” he said.

“At this stage, the details of the alleged incident are sketchy,” Nkohli said.

The wife and son were rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating a case of murder with additional charges of attempted murder and house robbery for further investigation.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects who are still at large is requested to contact the nearest police station.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE