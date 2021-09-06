Farm labourer fatally stabbed in Somerset East

Somerset East police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was stabbed to death on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Doornkraal farm.

According to police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson, Sivuyile Nongqoqo, 27, died in hospital after he was stabbed during a disagreement.

“The deceased and the suspect are farm labourers.

“The suspect [aged 47] is due to appear in the Somerset East Magistrate’s Court soon,” Rawlinson said.

He appealed to anyone with information about the incident that may assist detectives in the investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant Loyiso Ngqoza on 042-243-1100.