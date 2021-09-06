News

Farm labourer fatally stabbed in Somerset East

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 06 September 2021
Police in Somerset East are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old farm worker
FATAL STABBING: Police in Somerset East are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old farm worker
Image: Supplied

Somerset East police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was stabbed to death on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Doornkraal farm.

According to police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson, Sivuyile Nongqoqo, 27, died in hospital after he was stabbed during a disagreement.

“The deceased and the suspect are farm labourers.

“The suspect [aged 47] is due to appear in the Somerset East Magistrate’s Court soon,” Rawlinson said.

He appealed to anyone with information about the incident that may assist detectives in the investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant Loyiso Ngqoza on 042-243-1100.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read