Exhausted healthcare workers say most of those ending up on ventilators have not had Covid jabs

Physically and emotionally exhausted from fighting the Covid-19 pandemic on the front line for the past year, burnt-out healthcare workers say a sense of compassion fatigue is setting in, as nearly all the lives they are fighting to save are those of the unvaccinated.



With a predicted fourth wave on the horizon, many healthcare workers have expressed fear that factors like vaccine hesitancy and failure to adhere to Covid-19 protocols will be the deciders in just how devastating it will be...