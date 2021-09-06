Concerns rising as Animal Welfare Society plagued by break-ins

Animal Welfare Society (AWS) staff are concerned for the safety of their animals after a string of break-ins at their premises, prompting them to consider more security upgrades.



Perimeter patrols have become part of the AWS’s everyday routine as their fences are cut almost daily, and they are now looking to electrify all their kennels and enclosures inside the perimeter to keep their furry residents safe from harm and possible theft...