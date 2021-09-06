Attempted aircon theft final straw for beleaguered non-profit

North End association overwhelmed with break-ins, piping theft and destruction of fence

In the last two weeks its water pipes have been stolen five times, in 2020 it lost R200,000 worth of computer equipment due to break-ins, and in the latest incident a would-be thief tried to steal an air-conditioner off the side of the building — causing quite a stir among motorists.



The Association for People with Physical Disabilities (APD) said criminals were targeting its premises unabated, and it would need to consider serious security upgrades before there was nothing left...