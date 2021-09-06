‘Another Schabir Shaik situation’ or the right move? SA reacts to Zuma’s release on medical parole
The release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison on medical parole has garnered mixed reactions online.
On Sunday, the department of correctional services said Zuma will complete the remainder of his 15-month prison sentence in a “system of community corrections”.
Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court and incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court in June after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.
Zuma recently underwent surgery in a hospital outside the correctional centre and was scheduled to undergo more medical procedures.
“Medical parole placement for Zuma means he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires,” said the department.
The department said there was nothing untoward about Zuma’s release, citing it was done under the Correctional Services Act.
It said the decision was impelled by a medical report it had received.
“Medical parole eligibility for Mr Zuma is impelled by a medical report received by the department of correctional services. Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole,” the department said.
“Medical parole can only be revoked if an offender does not comply with the placement conditions. We want to reiterate that placement on medical parole is an option available to all sentenced offenders provided they meet all the requirements.”
The Jacob Zuma Foundation welcomed the decision.
“He is still in hospital. A more detailed statement will be issued in due course after consultation with the legal team of [former] president Zuma,” said the foundation.
Many on social media, including politicians, have expressed mixed reactions.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
The nation is actually very happy that Nxamalala is out of the woods.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) September 5, 2021
It's only haters with stone hearts that have a problem. https://t.co/HIN5BzcjKb
If he is genuinely ill, I’m not one to celebrate anyone’s ill-health, but if he isn’t and it’s another Shabir Shaik situation then, well, ain’t that just some unsurprising sh*t. https://t.co/Mo68aflydM— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 5, 2021
It should also be noted that this medical parole was granted to Zuma by his former spy boss, Arthur Fraser – a man deeply implicated in the corruption of the State Security Agency and accused of running an illegal parallel intelligence structure.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 5, 2021
The news of the parole of the former president @PresJGZuma come as a welcome relief to many of us. We also wish him a very speedy recovery among family and loved ones.— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) September 5, 2021
As we bade our final farewell to the President of #MKMVA, comrade #KebbyMaphatsoe, we received the news that @PresJGZuma has been released on medical parole. #Nxamalala should have been released UNCONDITIONALLY. But still it's good news. Cde. Kebby would have been so happy! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/LV77mYM8Ve— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 5, 2021
WE MAINTAIN THE VIEW THAT PRESIDENT ZUMA MUST BE FREE!.— Bonginkosi Khanyile (@Khanyile_BG) September 5, 2021
We rejoice and further welcomes the decision of the Parole Board that H.E Prez Zuma should serve the rest of his sentence outside prison.
Soon he will walk free. We stand for freedom and the truth! #PresidentZuma pic.twitter.com/R7tqu1FBt1
As we all anticipated: Medical parole granted to Zuma.— Gerrie Pretorius (@GerrieOfficial) September 5, 2021
JUST IN | Jacob Zuma placed on medical parole— Let him go rest at home. Ulawuleke Nxamalala . https://t.co/ZN9qODxz1G— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) September 5, 2021