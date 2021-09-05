Woman killed in Algoa Park shooting

Police in Gqeberha are trying to trace the next-of-kin of a woman who was fatally wounded in Algoa Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu, the deceased was found in a flatlet in Jack Street, shortly after the property owner heard a gunshot at about 3am.

“It is alleged that the owner of the property, living in the main house, woke up when he heard the sound of a gunshot.

“He went out to investigate and noticed his brother’s flat door was open. He found a woman, about 24 years old, lying on the floor next to the bed. She had sustained a gunshot wound in her right upper leg. His brother was not there.”

The woman died shortly thereafter. A case of murder is under investigation.

Naidu said the identity of the woman was still unknown, but she is believed to be from Katanga, in Helenvale.

Anyone who can assist the police to identify the woman, or track down her next-of-kin, can contact Det W/O Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE