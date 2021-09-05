Mpumalanga school pupils aged 18 and over to get Covid-19 vaccinations

To register, pupils were encouraged to

Dial *134*832*ID number#

Reply with the word Register, or visit

http://vaccine.eroll.health.gov.za/#/

“Alternatively, they can call 0800 029 999 [Monday to Friday 7am to 8pm; Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 8am to 6pm] to get more information,” said the education department.

“Learners who could not register using the above information will be allowed to register and be vaccinated on site at the same time.”

Pupils needed to have their ID cards or birth certificates for vaccinations to be done.

Pupils who had tested positive for Covid-19 over the past 30 days cannot be vaccinated. Those who had flu over the past 14 days would also be excluded.

Majuba was expected to visit the Lethabong Secondary School in kwaMhlanga on Monday to monitor day one of the rollout programme.

Plans to carry out vaccinations for special schools are also under way.

TimesLIVE