Mom bakes up a storm on sweet Tammy’s birthday

Ingram family share feast of treats with homeless in honour of daughter who died

Dreading the coming of what would have been Tammy Ingram’s 13th birthday on Saturday, her mother, Selina, mustered up the courage to do what she and her daughter had loved doing together — baking.



The result was a triple-layer cake, cupcakes and an array of decadent sweet treats which Selina and her husband, Stanton, then handed out to the homeless. The leftovers were shared with family and close friends...