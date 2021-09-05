Man dies after tavern shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a tavern in Motherwell at the weekend.

Thabo Mosemola died on route to the Motherwell Health Centre after being shot in the back of the neck on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were notified of a body at the health centre at about 7pm.

At the facility, officers were informed that Mosemola had been dropped off by a man who had since been in contact with the police.

The shooting reportedly took place at a tavern in NU1.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Sergeant James Mkhatshwa on 081-792-0943, or their nearest police station.

All information will be treated confidentially and callers may remain anonymous.

