Jealousy-fuelled acid attacker gets 15 years’ jail for killing ‘love rival’
A KwaZulu-Natal mother will spend 15 years behind bars for murder after a woman she attacked with acid died.
Precious Ngidi, 28, threw acid at Noxolo Mkhwanazi, 26, at her workplace in Tongaat in March 2019. Ngidi suspected Mkhwanazi of having an affair with her husband.
“She confronted the deceased about having an affair with her husband. They got into an argument and the accused removed a container from her bag, containing acid, and threw it on the deceased,” said provincial police spokesperson Capt Carmen Rhynes.
“In the process some of the acid spilt on the accused. A reaction officer immediately attended the scene and transported the accused to Tongaat police station, as the community members wanted to assault her at the time.”
Ngidi, who had a one-month-old baby at the time, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Rhynes said police sent the clothes she and Mkhwanazi were wearing during the altercation to a forensic laboratory in Pretoria to “establish what acid was used”.
“The laboratory report confirmed that the acid found on the clothing was sulphuric acid that penetrates the skin and flesh, causing organ failure,” said Rhynes.
“In June 2019 the victim was declared dead at Albert Luthuli Hospital and the charge was then changed to murder.
“An entire trial was run and unfortunately had to be delayed due to the accused falling pregnant and mothering another child, currently aged three months old.”
Rhynes said Ngidi maintained she acted in self-defence.
“During the trial and even after being convicted, the accused maintained that she acted in self-defence. Even in mitigation of sentence, she said she was remorseful but still claimed self-defence though the evidence at trial proved otherwise,” said Rhynes.
The regional court in Verulam handed Ngidi a 15-year jail sentence on Friday.
