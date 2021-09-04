Cape Town homeless could soon be fined if they refuse offers of shelter

“The approval by the portfolio committee is the first step,” said Nqavashe.

“From here, the documents will serve before the mayoral committee and then final approval will need to be obtained from full council. As chairperson of the committee that drove these processes, I am incredibly thankful for the inputs we received on these matters.”

Nqavashe said the bylaw has been in existence since 2007. He said it aligns with similar legislation in other metropolitan municipalities.

“The amendments focus on the enforcement of the provisions in the legislation, and explicitly set out the powers of the city’s authorised officials while also providing for measures to prevent the abuse of those powers,” he said.

“The amendments are designed to help resolve complaints more effectively but also mitigate risks to the city, individuals and landowners by ensuring necessary and ongoing enforcement actions are supported by legislation.”

Nqavashe said the prohibition will be enforced humanely and in compliance with the constitution. He said a “person found sleeping in a public place without authority will first be issued with a compliance notice” under the amended bylaw.