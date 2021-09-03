SA records 247 Covid-19 deaths and 9,199 cases in 24 hours
More than 2.8-million Covid-19 cases have been recorded since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.
This after 9,199 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of cases to 2,805,604 since March 2020.
In the same period, 83,161 deaths linked to the virus have been confirmed, after 247 fatalities were recorded in the past day.
Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (2,425), followed by the Western Cape (1,891) and Eastern Cape (1,872).
The NICD said that there were 383 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people currently admitted to 12,163.
TimesLIVE