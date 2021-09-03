SA records 247 Covid-19 deaths and 9,199 cases in 24 hours

In the same period, 83,161 deaths linked to the virus have been confirmed, after 247 fatalities were recorded in the past day.

Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (2,425), followed by the Western Cape (1,891) and Eastern Cape (1,872).

The NICD said that there were 383 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people currently admitted to 12,163.

TimesLIVE