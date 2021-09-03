President Ramaphosa affirms rights of employee and employer on Covid-19 vaccines

President Cyril Ramaphosa says workers have a right to decline Covid-19 vaccinations on medical and constitutional grounds, but employers equally have a right to protect employees and ensure efficient operation of their businesses.

Ramaphosa said implementation of mandatory vaccinations must be based on mutual respect and constitutional rights in what he described as “quite a delicate balance that needs to be struck”.

He made the remarks on Friday during an oral question and answer session in the National Assembly. He was responding to a question from ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who wanted to know what measures government was planning to put in place to protect workers from being forced to be vaccinated by their employers.