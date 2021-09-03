Plettenberg Bay family appeals to police to speed up rape probe
The family of an autistic teen, allegedly raped by her neighbour, has pleaded with the Plettenberg Bay police to take action.
It has been more than a month since the harrowing ordeal and still, according to the family, the man is often seen walking around their neighbourhood, traumatising the young girl even further...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.