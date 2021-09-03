Owethu, 6, publishes first story book

Motherwell girl inspired by writer father

A six-year-old girl from Motherwell has taken a leaf from her writer father’s book and has written her own collection of stories.



Owethu Ndlakuse is the daughter of Motherwell literacy trainer and author Madoda Ndlakuse and, between them, Ndlakuse junior and senior will launch three books on September 12...