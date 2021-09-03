KZN health MEC apologises for 'less than exemplary' conduct over birthday party that breached Covid-19 rules

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has officially apologised after a birthday party thrown for her breached lockdown laws.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala had ordered Simelane to say sorry after TimesLIVE published a video and photos of the MEC partying up a storm with friends on her birthday, where there was no social distancing or wearing of masks.

Zikalala said Simelane would be fined 50% of her salary.