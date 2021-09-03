Home affairs turns people away due to water woes
Staff at Bay office sent home on two days despite arrival of water tanker
Dozens of people were turned away and staff told to go home from the home affairs department in North End for two days this week due to a water shortage — only for a tanker to arrive 45 minutes after the doors were closed.
Some people had travelled from outside Gqeberha, waking up early in the morning, hoping to be first in the queue, only to be told to try again another day as staff locked the gates...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.