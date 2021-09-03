Home affairs turns people away due to water woes

Staff at Bay office sent home on two days despite arrival of water tanker

PREMIUM

Dozens of people were turned away and staff told to go home from the home affairs department in North End for two days this week due to a water shortage — only for a tanker to arrive 45 minutes after the doors were closed.



Some people had travelled from outside Gqeberha, waking up early in the morning, hoping to be first in the queue, only to be told to try again another day as staff locked the gates...