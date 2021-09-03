Botched robbery causes chaos in Kariega
A botched robbery at the Kariega post office led to chaotic scenes in the town centre on Friday morning, as suspects believed to be targeting social grant money had to settle for a single cellphone.
A large section of Caledon Street was cordoned off for most of the morning as police tried to assess what had happened amid conflicting reports. ..
