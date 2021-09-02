Search for missing Kwazakhele woman

New Brighton police are searching for Nolubabalo Ntshininda, 29, who was last seen at her parents’ home in Silvertown, Kwazakhele, on July 30.

Ntshininda left the house to go to the shop, but never returned.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said she had been reported missing by her family on August 11.

Anyone who can assist the police in finding her, is urged to contact Detective W/O Reynold de Jager on 082-994-3574, or Crime Stop: 086-001-0111.

