Premier Alan Winde cycles in to open drive-through vaccination site at Athlone Stadium

Western Cape premier Alan Winde appeared in his cycling gear on Thursday to open the drive-through vaccination site at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

Arriving on his bike with other cyclists, Winde said: “We are encouraged by the amazing comments we get from citizens who have been through our vaccine sites.

“It is easy for a politician to come up with an idea, but I want to thank the people who have actually made this happen. We owe it to the people who have lost their jobs, and to the exhausted front-line health workers, to get everyone vaccinated.”

Winde said the province was emerging from the peak of its third wave but this meant people were irresponsibly “relaxing their protocols” or declining vaccines simply because fewer people are dying.