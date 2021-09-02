NSRI warns against rough seas

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned the public to be cautious when visiting the beach, or partaking in ocean activities, as the weather improves with the coming of Spring.

NSRI Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said while weather conditions might improve, strong winds, rough seas and sudden stormy weather is still prevalent as Winter sea conditions persist.

“The NSRI is appealing to anyone launching any kind of craft to go to sea, to download and use the NSRI RSA SafeTrx app and always consult the South African Weather Service for forecasts before launching,” Lambinon said.

He said NSRI crews along the South African coast responded to a number of incidents over the past few days where boaters, sailors and paddlers were caught in inclement weather, which could possibly have been avoided if they had checked forecasts before launching.

Water users, whether at the coast or inland, must ensure they have easily accessible safety gear onboard their crafts, including red distress flares, bright colour clothing, life-jackets and a whistle.

“Prepare yourself and your crew for an emergency so that everyone is familiar with what to do when an emergency situation arises,” Lambinon said.

Children should never be left unsupervised around any body of water, and must always be with a responsible adult.

Cellphones should be fully charged and kept safe or in a waterproof container, with the NSRI emergency numbers saved – 112 or 087 0949774.

