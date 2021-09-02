Man accused of raping little girl, arrested for assault before
Months before allegedly raping his girlfriend’s daughter, a KwaNobuhle man was arrested for assaulting the then five-year-old girl because she was unable to write her name.
On Thursday, it emerged in the high court in Gqeberha that the 30-year-old man was arrested in May 2018 after he allegedly assaulted the girl while assisting her with her homework...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.