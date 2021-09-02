Man accused of raping little girl, arrested for assault before

Months before allegedly raping his girlfriend’s daughter, a KwaNobuhle man was arrested for assaulting the then five-year-old girl because she was unable to write her name.



On Thursday, it emerged in the high court in Gqeberha that the 30-year-old man was arrested in May 2018 after he allegedly assaulted the girl while assisting her with her homework...