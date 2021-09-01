Woman dies after waiting seven hours for ambulance in East London
The Lotter family in East London are blaming the public health system’s failure for the anguish their daughter faced in her final hours. They waited seven hours for an ambulance.
However, the Eastern Cape health department has said that the service has been under extreme pressure due to increases in Covid-19 infections. Also, only 300 of its 440 ambulances are operational...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.