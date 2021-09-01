Watchdog Ipid probes shoot-out between Cape Town cops and suspected hijacker

A suspected hijacker and a woman are under police guard at a Cape Town hospital after a shoot-out with police officers on Monday night.

Grace Langa, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said the directorate was investigating the incident which took place in Kuils River, about 25km outside Cape Town.

Langa said three flying squad police officers were on their way home when they spotted a “suspicious white VW Polo”.

“It is alleged the police members driving in a marked police vehicle instructed the driver of the Polo to stop but the suspect ignored them.”

Langa said the three officers gave chase and managed to stop the driver.

“The driver got out of the car and shot at the police members, who returned fire.”

Langa said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his head and the woman, who was in the car with him, was shot in the leg.

“Both suspects were transported to Tygerberg Hospital.”

Langa said the Polo had allegedly been hijacked in Cape Town.

“No-one was killed in the incident. We have the two suspects under police guard in hospital and Ipid is investigating.”

TimesLIVE