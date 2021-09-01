Ten years down the drain
Covid-19 puts Bay’s economic activity back to level last seen in 2010
Ten years of economic growth lost — that is the shocking trail of devastation left by Covid-19 on Nelson Mandela Bay’s GDP.
Such has been the impact that gross domestic product slumped to R76.65bn in 2020 — a figure comparable with the R76.95bn recorded in 2010...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.