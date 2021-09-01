Somerset East man sentenced to 10 years for rape

The Somerset East Regional Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years behind bars for raping a woman in 2019.

Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said Simphiwe Grootboom was drinking with the victim, 26, and her boyfriend when all three fell asleep.

When the victim woke up, Grootboom was on top of her and had raped her.

She reported the matter to the police and on March 4 2019, Grootboom was arrested.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years' direct imprisonment.

Investigating officer Warrant Officer A G E Hufkie and all involved in securing the sentence were lauded by the Graaff-Reinet family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

HeraldLIVE