Shock rise in serious crimes in Bay
The rape and murder rate in the Eastern Cape has skyrocketed, with a 78% increase in rapes and a 59% increase in murder being recorded for the province between April and June 2021.
Mthatha, Motherwell, New Brighton, Kwazakhele and Libode remain the five worst areas for murders, according to provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, who released the province’s stats on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.