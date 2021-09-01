Shock rise in serious crimes in Bay

The rape and murder rate in the Eastern Cape has skyrocketed, with a 78% increase in rapes and a 59% increase in murder being recorded for the province between April and June 2021.



Mthatha, Motherwell, New Brighton, Kwazakhele and Libode remain the five worst areas for murders, according to provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, who released the province’s stats on Tuesday...