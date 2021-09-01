SA up in arms about Khusela Diko’s return to public service after suspension
Social media was flooded with reactions following the announcement that Khusela Diko has been fired as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson but will retain a position in public service.
This comes after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into allegations that Diko and her late husband were involved in personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the Gauteng health department.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said Diko has been served with a written warning for failure to disclose her interests in companies, as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.
“The action taken by presidency management was in compliance with a recommendation by the SIU that Ms Diko be disciplined for her failure to disclose certain interests.
“This recommendation arose from an SIU investigation into government’s procurement of Covid-19 PPE,” he said.
Gungubele said Diko, who is on maternity leave, will return to a different position in public service and Tyrone Seale will continue as Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson.
On social media, many claimed Diko’s return to public service was “not dealing with corruption”.
Some suggested the timing of her reinstatement “raised eyebrows”.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Khusela Diko's timing of being reinstated raises eyebrows— EzemveloZulu (@MveloZulu88) August 31, 2021
I'm reinstating Khusela Diko but don't worry, I'm fighting corruption head on. 🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/gRQeeJFm7P— Mkhothi Mgenge (@Nazomagenge2) August 31, 2021
Khusela Diko found guilty in a disciplinary hearing. Fired as Presidential Spokesperson but, will continue to serve somewhere else in government. The same government that found her guilty of failure to declare business interests.— Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) August 31, 2021
I wonder what makes Cyril Ramaphosa to reinstate Khusela Diko in the Presidency after the scandalous of corruption... I mean we have qualified people within the ANC who can do the job... I give up after defending him left right and center in this Twitter streets😭— Siz♥ (@Sizisto12) August 31, 2021
Poor Khusela Diko. As punishment for "failure to disclose her interests in certain companies" she is getting a "different position in the public service". This government is VERY serious about accountability you gaars.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 31, 2021
I don't get how Khusela Diko was not dismissed? Is government selective in their fight against corruption?— Njabulo (@njabzin01) August 31, 2021