SA up in arms about Khusela Diko’s return to public service after suspension

Social media was flooded with reactions following the announcement that Khusela Diko has been fired as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson but will retain a position in public service.

This comes after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into allegations that Diko and her late husband were involved in personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the Gauteng health department.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said Diko has been served with a written warning for failure to disclose her interests in companies, as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.