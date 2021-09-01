News

SA up in arms about Khusela Diko’s return to public service after suspension

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 01 September 2021
Former presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko. File photo.
Image: ANC/Twitter

Social media was flooded with reactions following the announcement that Khusela Diko has been fired as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson but will retain a position in public service.

This comes after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into allegations that Diko and her late husband were involved in personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the Gauteng health department.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said Diko has been served with a written warning for failure to disclose her interests in companies, as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.

“The action taken by presidency management was in compliance with a recommendation by the SIU that Ms Diko be disciplined for her failure to disclose certain interests.

“This recommendation arose from an SIU investigation into government’s procurement of Covid-19 PPE,” he said.

Gungubele said Diko, who is on maternity leave, will return to a different position in public service and Tyrone Seale will continue as Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson.

On social media, many claimed Diko’s return to public service was “not dealing with corruption”.

Some suggested the timing of her reinstatement “raised eyebrows”.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

